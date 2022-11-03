Baker Mayfield Reacts To Being A Backup Quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After starting the year as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield has since reverted to a backup role behind P.J. Walker.

Mayfield has been a starting QB since he was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. This is his first real taste of being a fully-healthy, secondary option.

Mayfield addressed these new feelings when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

"It’s a different role for me, for sure. But just finding my way through it," he said, per team insider Joe Person.

Despite his reputation as a highly-competitive NFL player, Mayfield seems to be embracing this new role as a team player. After what should've been a game-winning touchdown in Sunday's overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Mayfield was the first player on the field to congratulate Walker.

Mayfield lost his starting job to Walker after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. He's since been fully cleared from the injury report, but remains in the second-string position.

Last year's starter, Sam Darnold, is still on the injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain of his own.

The Panthers will look to bounce back from their crushing Week 8 loss in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.