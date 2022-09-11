Baker Mayfield Reacts To Losing Season Opener To Browns

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield came within a field goal of getting revenge on the Cleveland Browns, but ultimately fell short in a 26-24 loss.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mayfield downplayed the importance of the game. He dismissed the idea that it was particularly important and pointed out that there's a whole season left to play.

"Everyone made this out to be the Super Bowl. There are 16 more games," Mayfield said.

But NFL fans and analysts aren't buying it. Many have pointed out that Mayfield had special t-shirts made to mark the occasion in hopes of showing everyone that it was his special revenge game:

"He literally had T shirts made for the game. He was off the leash…remember?" one user wrote.

"You made a t-shirt to commemorate the game, dude. He’s never gonna change," wrote another.

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly perform like it was a revenge game to say the least. He finished the game with 235 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and a 59.3-percent completion rate.

But those kinds of numbers aren't going to lead the Panthers to many wins against other teams throughout the season.

Mayfield might be lucky that backup Sam Darnold is injured, because the Panthers need wins and might not be convinced that Mayfield can get them if he performs that slowly in a game that personally important to him.