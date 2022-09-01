Baker Mayfield Reacts To Panthers' Wide Receiver Acquisition

The Carolina Panthers made a significant wide receiver move ahead of the 2022 regular season, trading for former Jaguars pass catcher Laviska Shenault earlier this week.

Through his first two NFL seasons in Jacksonville, Shenault reeled in 121 catches for 179 yards and five touchdowns — using his 6-foot-1, 225-lbs frame to battle for position and serve as a proficient blocker.

Baker Mayfield, another recent addition to the Panthers organization, is impressed with what he's seen from Shenault so far — especially from a physical standpoint.

“Honestly, I was kind of shocked,” Mayfield said, per Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “He’s a big dude. Really physical presence. He came out there, obviously, he’s learning on the fly for us right now, but I can relate to that. He did well today. He has a physical presence. Obviously his athleticism jumps off the tape. Seeing him in person is another thing. We’re happy to have him, and just see what he fits in with what he’s doing.”

Head coach Matt Rhule also noted Shenault's physicality, saying he "can be a really, really physical blocker” for the Panthers' offensive unit.

Shenault will look to work his way into the wide receiver rotation, but also hopes to get work “in different positions” throughout the 2022 season.

The Panthers will kickoff their regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Browns on September 11.