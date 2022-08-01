Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1.

At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.

That honestly is none of my business. I don't play against the other quarterback [as much of] a cliche [thing] as that is to say. But, it's the truth. When it comes down to it, I'm gameplanning against their defense ... trying to help this team win. That's my mindset going into it. But I'm not focused on Week 1 right now.

The Browns signed Watson to the richest contract in NFL history this offseason before eventually moving off of Baker Mayfield via trade; sending him to Carolina for a conditional fourth or fifth-round pick in 2024.

Watson was handed down a six-game ban from judge Sue L. Robinson, a punishment is expected to be appealed by the NFL this week.