Baker Mayfield Reportedly 'Most Likely Option' For Panthers: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Will Baker Mayfield be playing in Carolina blue next season?

Per a report from the Charlotte Observer, Mayfield is the Panthers' "most likely option" if the team decides to add a veteran quarterback to the mix.

Right now, Carolina has rookie Matt Corral, veteran Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker on the depth chart at quarterback. If Matt Rhule's job is on the line he can't feel too confident with any of the three running the offense.

Insert Mayfield. He could help Carolina win now, which is exactly what Rhule needs if he wants to keep his job.

"Finding a veteran rental who is an upgrade would allow Corral to sit and develop," writes Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. "Mayfield seems like the best, and most likely option over San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo even if Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson isn’t thrilled with the idea of Mayfield coming to Charlotte."

It's highly unlikely the Browns cut Mayfield - he's too valuable. So that means the Panthers will probably have to give up some draft capital to get him.

If Mayfield can help Rhule keep his job and win the Panthers more games than expected, it's worth it. That'd also allow Matt Corral to learn from the bench.

The big obstacle will be the money. The Panthers don't want to eat all of Mayfield's salary. They'd like the Browns to continue paying at least some of it.

"I think Panthers/Browns ultimately come to a deal," a fan wrote. "Browns pay half. Panthers pay half. Week 1 starting QB will be Baker Mayfield #Prediction"

"The Panthers reportedly wanted Baker Mayfield, but wanted the Browns to pay 75% of his remaining contract... then you don't want Baker Mayfield," one fan said.

Will Mayfield be the Panthers' starting quarterback later this fall?