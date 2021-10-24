NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a tear in his labrum that he’s been playing through this season, often in extreme pain.

When will the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick return to the field?

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Mayfield will not return until doctors believe he can protect himself.

From the report:

Doctors for the Browns and for quarterback Baker Mayfield were in lockstep that he could not be allowed to play Thursday night with a significant left shoulder injury, sources said, and he could miss more games to come. Mayfield was pushing to play again, wearing a harness to try to protect his non-throwing shoulder, but the decision was taken out of his hands. Mayfield has endured two massive blows to that shoulder, including in Week 6 when he suffered a torn labrum, and he told FOX that he also has a fractured shoulder bone. Sources said the swelling from this latest injury made it impossible for Mayfield to go through the rehab work necessary to strengthen the muscles in that area sufficiently to play Thursday night, and he may not be able to do so for Week 8, either. Unless the doctors feel that Mayfield has the necessary physical wherewithal to “adequately protect himself” from further injury, he will not return, I’m told, and there is always the possibility that more damage to the shoulder will hasten the timeline for a surgical procedure, which would result in a more sustained absence as well.

That doesn’t sound great. However, it’s probably what is best for Mayfield’s longterm health. The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has appeared to be in major pain at times this season.

Last weekend, Mayfield took a big hit from Cardinals pass rusher JJ Watt.

#Browns Baker Mayfield revealed that the labrum in his left shoulder was completely torn from Week 2 when he first dislocated it. It was reported as partially torn. He added that after Sunday's Watt hit 'it's different.' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 19, 2021

NFL fans are starting to get concerned.

The Browns improved to 4-3 with the win on Thursday night. Still, it’s been a disappointing season for Cleveland thus far. The AFC North franchise entered the regular season with Super Bowl expectations.

While that is still an achievable goal, the Browns have not looked like a championship club for most of the season.

If Baker is set to miss another game or two, it’ll be the Case Keenum show in Cleveland.