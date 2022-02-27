Who will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022?

Baker Mayfield, of course, is the favorite. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is set to return to Cleveland for another season. However, it could very well be his last with the Browns.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star could be on the move sooner than that, though.

According to Pro Football Network, Mayfield returning to the Browns for another season is not guaranteed at the moment.

People close to the situation tell me it’s by no means a forgone conclusion that Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns next season. Among many things, Mayfield struggled with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, which he had surgically repaired just a few weeks ago. If the Browns choose to move on from Mayfield and his large salary cap number, it will come via trading for a proven veteran. The team won’t replace him with a rookie quarterback through the draft, as the franchise believes it is built to win now.

Mayfield is coming off a tough 2021 season. It wouldn’t be that shocking if the Browns move on.

“Do you believe in Baker Mayfield?” Myles Garrett: “I believe in the #Browns” 😬pic.twitter.com/iE9TDhlBFu — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 26, 2022

“Where are you at with Baker?” “He’s my quarterback. He’s my guy. He stuck by us, I’m gonna stick by him.” “Do you believe Baker can take you to the playoffs next year?” “I believe in the Browns.” — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 26, 2022

Browns fans are starting to get fed up with the drama.

“Dude gotta be annoyed with a question like that. Can Baker take you to the playoffs? Like the rest of the players, included Myles, do not have a part in it,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s a team game. We don’t need to act like every player needs to bend the knee to the QB as if he’s god and needs to carry the whole team. He believes in every one on the team not just one guy,” another fan added.

14 QBs were drafted in the top 5 between 2009 and 2018. Baker Mayfield is the ONLY ONE who remains on the team that selected him. pic.twitter.com/npMmv1576D — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 24, 2022

Who do you see Mayfield playing for in 2022?