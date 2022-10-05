Baker Mayfield Reveals Level Of Confidence With Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers are off to a pretty brutal start in the first year of their partnership.

The former No. 1 overall pick threw two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, moving the team's record to 1-3 on the season

That being said, Mayfield is confident he can turn things around with his new team.

“I’ve been here before,” Mayfield said, per Darin Gantt of the team website. “I’m pretty comfortable in this position. I have experience being able to bounce back and being able to handle things the right way and lead. To me, we’ll be just fine.”

Mayfield said it's time for the Panthers offense to step it up and match the level that the defensive unit has reached early in the season.

"Yeah, it's like I said after the game. Nobody's happy where we're at, plain and simple," he added. "But you can either harp on it or look at the tape, fix it, and get better from it. We have to overall be better. It's consistent from looking at the tape. We have to do our job better, at a higher level.

"It's time for our offense to actually play well, instead of just relying on our defense and special teams to save us and bail us out. Handling the next punch is how adversity goes for me. Things are going to happen. Some things happen in a game you can't control, but some things that have hurt us we can control. That's how we need to process this information."

The Panthers will look to bounce back in Week 5 with a home matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.