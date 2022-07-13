Baker Mayfield Reveals When He Learned He Was Being Traded

The NFL business machine stops for no one.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers on July 6 — his third-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Emily.

Not only were Baker and Emily celebrating their special day when the news broke — they were doing so on vacation in the Bahamas.

"I woke up in the Bahamas for our anniversary, then flew to Charlotte, had dinner in Charlotte, did the contract, got the physical, did all that," he explained, per the Panthers. "We flew back home and were asleep in our own bed in Austin, Texas that night."

Scorned by the Browns organization that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield will now look for a fresh start in Carolina. The four-year Cleveland starter will battle for the QB1 position with returning starter Sam Darnold later this offseason.

What a whirlwind offseason its been for the Mayfield family.