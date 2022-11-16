Baker Mayfield Reveals Why He Was Headbutting His Teammates

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during pregame against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Nearly a week ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he did after Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.

After taking heat on social media for his actions - for some reason - Mayfield responded to the media this week.

"I've always done that," he said about the celebration. "It just so happened to be caught on camera. I love this game. I love my teammates. We work too hard not to enjoy it. A good headbutt every once in a while goes a long way."

Fair enough.

But maybe Baker should put a helmet on before he starts headbutting his teammates in celebration next time.

As for the actual football part of this, Mayfield will get the start this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.