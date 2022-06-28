Baker Mayfield Speaking To Media Today: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

At long last, Baker Mayfield is set to speak with the media on Tuesday.

Mayfield is holding his youth football camp outside of Cleveland during the day and will finally speak with reporters about everything that's gone on this offseason.

Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns as they've yet to trade him to another team. He asked for a trade a few months ago, but the Browns have yet to get fair value for him.

The NFL world is curious about what Mayfield will say to reporters during the session.

As some fans have pointed out, the Deshaun Watson hearing is also scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The NFL is currently pushing for at least a year-long suspension for him as he's still being investigated.

If the NFL gets its wish, the Browns will then have to turn to Jacoby Brissett since it's unlikely that Mayfield would report to the team.

This should be an interesting day in Ohio.