Baker Mayfield Starting Panthers Preseason Game: Fans React

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced Baker Mayfield will be the team's starting quarterback for their game against the Washington Commanders this afternoon.

Fans weren't very surprised by the news. They knew that once the Panthers traded for Mayfield, he would likely end up as the team's starting quarterback.

"Normally, preseason rotations don't mean a whole lot. In this case, it appears Baker Mayfield has a leg up to win the job in Carolina (as he should)," NFL analyst Brent Sobleski said.

"Nice step for Mayfield towards winning the job," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.

"THE WORDS WEVE BEEN WAITING TO HEAR," said another Panthers fan.

While Baker is getting the start today, head coach Matt Rhule made it clear they have not decided on a starting quarterback for the regular season.

"When we know, we know," Rhule said. "If we knew for sure, we would say it and just move on with it. When we, we know. Every day brings new evidence. Every day brings new insights. But at the same time, they're both competitors. If one guy has a strong day, the next guy fights back the next day. I think it's been healthy for our team. It's been healthy for the staff. I think it's been done the right way. I'm pleased with where it's at."

