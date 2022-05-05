Baker Mayfield Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently wasn't the only player frustrated with Baker Mayfield during his time as the starting QB for the Cleveland Browns.

Midway through the 2021 season, OBJ and his father pushed for a trade/release from the Cleveland organization. The elder Beckham posted a video on Instagram showing multiple occasions when Mayfield missed his son on open opportunities down the field.

A quote from an anonymous starter about this video is going viral on social media.

"Why would I watch the video? I see it every day in practice," the player said, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this harsh statement.

"Man I wouldn't be shocked if Baker ends up outta the league," one fan wrote.

"This whole baker v obj thing is in the past. Just burn it away and leave it be. Both of them won’t be here…" another suggested.

Just a couple days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Texans, Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland organization.

Beckham is still a free-agent following his Super Bowl-winning run with the Los Angeles Rams.