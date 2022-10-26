Baker Mayfield Took Notable Step At Practice On Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made it clear P.J. Walker is the team's starting quarterback this week.

He said that even though former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield would be returning from injury. It was a clear indication of where he thinks Mayfield is in his progress from an ankle sprain.

However, there was some promising news about the former No. 1 overall pick. Wilks admitted that Mayfield "looked good" while running the scout team.

"Panthers coach Steve Wilks said QB Baker Mayfield looked good taking scout team reps at Wednesday’s practice," Panthers reporter Ellis Williams said.

It's an important step for Mayfield as he attempts to earn back the starting quarterback role. However, until then, Steve Wilks made it clear Mayfield "knows his role" as a backup.

"He understands exactly where we're going this week and knows his role. And he was fine with it," Wilks said.

Carolina faces off against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.