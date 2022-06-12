Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield remains on the Cleveland Browns roster, but trade rumors continue to swirl.

According to cleveland.com, there's one team still showing interest in trading for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

The Carolina Panthers are still showing interest in Mayfield as we head deeper into the summer.

"I’m hearing the Browns and Carolina are still talking about Baker Mayfield. No matter what Carolina claims, the Panthers must know Sam Darnold is not close to the answer of being their quarterback," Terry Pluto reports.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"Trading Mayfield for Darnold straight up makes zero sense. If Panthers throw in a draft pick or two maybe. Darnold has the edge over Dodds in experience but Darnold has been terrible," one fan tweeted.

"I have felt for awhile that the Browns were dragging their feet in trading Baker because they were waiting on DW’s suspension. I feel like Jimmy G would be a better target in that scenario though," one fan added.

"I make the Darnold and a 4th or 5th round pick for Baker trade right now, cut my losses and move on," another fan suggested.

Where do you see Mayfield playing in 2022?