Baker Mayfield Trade Unlikely: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

When Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers quickly emerged as a possible trade partner.

But on Wednesday, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns are "very unlikely" to engage in a quarterback swap for Carolina signal caller Sam Darnold.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this most recent update on the Baker Mayfield saga.

"I’m slightly surprised because the Browns are stuck with Bakers salary anyway and Darnold would be a solid back up (tho I doubt Watson plays this season)," one fan wrote.

"I kinda already knew that wasn't gonna happen, Baker Mayfield is still coming to Carolina very soon tho *Knock On Wood* Love it or Hate it," another added.

The Panthers reportedly refused to engage in trade discussions with the Browns unless the Cleveland organization agreed to take on the majority of Mayfield's $18.8 million fifth-year option in 2022.

Darnold is expected to engage in a quarterback competition with third-round rookie Matt Corral heading into this coming season.

With more allegations of sexual misconduct coming in for Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, the Browns are looking more and more likely in need of a new starting quarterback to begin the 2022 season. Mayfield is unlikely to take the field for the Browns, leaving third-string option Jacoby Brissett as the next man up.

Cleveland will kickoff its season with a Week 1 matchup against the Panthers on September 11.