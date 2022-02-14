Baker Mayfield Trending Following Tonight’s First Touchdown

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield can’t stop catching strays during Super Bowl 56.

Mayfield’s name began making the rounds on social media when Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game.

OBJ was highly ineffective in Cleveland with Mayfield as his quarterback. He’s been stellar with the Rams, however.

Fans can’t stop talking about Mayfield now, especially considering he couldn’t do much with OBJ.

Baker Mayfield rn pic.twitter.com/W2UbxIBdr9 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) February 13, 2022

“Baker Mayfield looks worse and worse as OBJ continues to succeed with the Rams,” a fan wrote.

Baker Mayfield looks worse and worse as OBJ continues to succeed with the Rams — Ian O'Brien (@iobrien27) February 13, 2022

“Baker Mayfield may be the biggest fraud in NFL history,” a fan tweeted.

Baker Mayfield may be the biggest fraud in NFL history — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) February 13, 2022

“Since the Browns cut Odell Beckham: Baker Mayfield TDs to WRs: 3. OBJ receiving TDs: 7,” a fan said.

Since the Browns cut Odell Beckham: Baker Mayfield TDs to WRs: 3

OBJ receiving TDs: 7 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 13, 2022

“OBJ CATHCING TDS IN THE SUPERBOWL WHILE BAKER MAYFIELD AT HOME WATCHING ON THE COUCH LMAO,” one fan said.

OBJ CATHCING TDS IN THE SUPERBOWL WHILE BAKER MAYFIELD AT HOME WATCHING ON THE COUCH LMAO — the milkman 🥛 (@iLowkeyB__) February 13, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. deserved better, and the Los Angeles Rams gave him that opportunity.

The reality is Baker Mayfield isn’t the type of quarterback that can make the most of his weapons. OBJ became a non-factor in Cleveland and is already back to his star form in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for Baker, this probably won’t be the last time his name is mentioned during Super Bowl 56.