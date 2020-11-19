Baker Mayfield Had A Blunt Message For Oklahoma State Today

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State renew their “Bedlam Series” rivalry this Saturday, and it won’t shock you to hear that former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield has a little something to say about it.

Mayfield, speaking with Jake Trotter of ESPN, couldn’t help but take a shot when asked about the matchup. Mayfield noted that Oklahoma State was “little brother” – adding that the Cowboys need to be “put in their place.” Mayfield couldn’t contain his smile as the words came out of his mouth.

To Mayfield’s credit, he did not lose to the Cowboys as the starting quarterback. Oklahoma has won the last five matchups, including the three the Mayfield started from 2015-2017.

Overall, it’s actually one of the most lopsided rivalry games in college football history. The Sooners lead the series 89-18-7, despite the fact that the games always seem close and full of action.

Mayfield, meanwhile, has the Browns sitting with a 6-3 record in a crowded AFC playoff picture. If he can lead the franchise to the postseason, he’ll have a good shot at keeping his job past the 2020 campaign.

This year’s Bedlam Series actually matters a great deal when it comes to the Big 12 race. The Cowboys sit at 4-1, just ahead of the Sooners, who are 4-2. Oklahoma will need to win to have any shot of winning the conference, as they’ve done the past five seasons.

Bedlam will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC.