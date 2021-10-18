Baker Mayfield Had Troubling Admission Following Today’s Loss

Baker Mayfield appeared to be in major pain on Sunday, as he took a tough hit to his shoulder when he got driven into the ground by J.J. Watt.

While Mayfield was able to play through the pain on Sunday, he had a brutally honest admission about his injury on Sunday night.

The Browns quarterback said his injury “feels like s–t” and he had his arm in a sling following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Browns Baker Mayfield’s left arm in a sling. Asked how it feels: “It feels like shit.” — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 17, 2021

Mayfield admitted that he dislocated his shoulder on the painful hit by Watt, but he was able to get it popped back in.

The Browns quarterback believes he’ll be able to play through the injury this season. Still, it’s pretty concerning to hear that Mayfield is dealing with this much pain early in the season.

Arizona topped Cleveland, 37-14, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns dropped to 3-3 on the season, while the Cardinals improved to 6-0 on the year.

Cleveland will return to the field on Thursday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.