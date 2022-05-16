Baker Mayfield Unlikely To Join Trip: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Day after day it looks more and more like Baker Mayfield is trapped in a loveless marriage with the Cleveland Browns.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield is not expected to attend a trip to the Bahamas with the rest of the offense. Deshaun Watson is hosting the trip - that may be part of the contention.

The Browns moved heaven and earth to trade for Watson and promptly named him the starter. They also gave him the massive contract extension that Mayfield wanted.

NFL fans aren't showing any sympathy to Mayfield this morning though. Just about everyone is laughing at how absurd the situation has become, with some people trying to goad Mayfield into going anyway just to ruin the vibes:

In four seasons as the Cleveland Browns' starter, Baker Mayfield has gone 29-30 as a starter with 14,125 passing yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions while completing 61.6-percent of his passes.

Most notably, Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years back in 2020, and then to their first playoff win in decades that same year.

But a letdown year in 2021 apparently caused the Browns to reconsider his viability as a starter. He's still under contract though thanks to his fifth-year option, which makes cutting him a tough ask.

There's going to be a lot of drama between Baker Mayfield and the Browns between now and the team finally letting him go.