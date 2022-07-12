Baker Mayfield Uses 1 Word To Describe End Of Browns Tenure

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When Baker Mayfield steps on the field in 2022, he'll be doing so in a very different uniform.

After being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield helped turn the franchise around. However, that wasn't enough for the franchise, who opted to make a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.

That left Mayfield feeling a bit sour. During his introductory press conference with the Panthers today, he summed up the end of his Browns tenure with one word: shocked.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“But if I’m focused on the past, then I’m not doing my job in being a Carolina Panther now,” Mayfield said. “So, like I said, I’m grateful for my time there. Yeah, shocked — I’d say was pretty much the only way to describe it. But you roll with the punches and you’ve got to move forward. This is a test of adversity and how I’m going to handle it, and how I can move forward to be the best teammate possible with our new home. And I’m looking forward to it.

Mayfield will get the chance for a fresh start. Ironically, he'll be competing with a quarterback selected just two picks after him in the 2018 NFL draft, Sam Darnold.

