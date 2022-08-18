Baker Mayfield Was Asked About Starting Quarterback Decision

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce a decision on the team's starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

For now, the preseason quarterback battle between incumbent starter Sam Darnold and recent addition Baker Mayfield continues to rage on.

Mayfield responded to questions about the competition during a press conference on Thursday.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t been worried about when the decision is going to be made or any of that, timeline-wise,” Mayfield said, per Darin Gantt of the team's website. “I’ve just tried to put my head down and handle it one day at a time, and that’s been the mindset for both Sam and I.

“Just, how can we be playing the best ball at the end of camp and just handle it correctly? I’ve said it before: The locker room and the organization is going to go as the QB room goes, and as long as we’re leading correctly, and we’re supporting each other, good things are going to happen. So we’re not worried about when that’s going to happen, just trying to get better each day.”

Mayfield has looked solid in his time with the Panthers since arriving on July 6.

The overwhelming assumption around the league is that the former Cleveland Browns signal caller will win the starting job before Week 1. In fact, it's been reported by multiple sources that that decision is already a done deal.

“I’m at the point now where it feels really, really comfortable for me,” Mayfield added. “Yeah, I’m in a great spot. Obviously, there are always little things you’re trying to improve. It’s never complacent; I haven’t figured it out.”

Mayfield started in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Washington Commanders this past weekend. He and Darnold are splitting first-team reps ahead of tomorrow night's game against the Patriots.