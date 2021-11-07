Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

The Cleveland Browns got a much needed win on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland, playing in the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era, took down divisional rival Cincinnati, 41-16.

Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” following Sunday’s win, but admitted it was a pretty crazy week.

“When adversity hits, nobody flinches. It was a long week, I’d be lying if I said otherwise. I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus. It’s a good group,” Mayfield told reporters.

#Browns Baker Mayfield on going through long week and coming through with win. pic.twitter.com/AqSIeo9OQ7 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 7, 2021

Mayfield’s wife, Emily – who got involved in some of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama earlier this week – reacted on her Instagram Story to the win.

“Great team win today!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Everyone brought it. Good day to be a Browns fan!!!”

The Browns improved to 5-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win, while the Bengals dropped to 5-4 with the loss.

It’s shaping up to be a fun race in the AFC North.