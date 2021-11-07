The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, on the court.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got a much needed win on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland, playing in the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era, took down divisional rival Cincinnati, 41-16.

Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” following Sunday’s win, but admitted it was a pretty crazy week.

“When adversity hits, nobody flinches. It was a long week, I’d be lying if I said otherwise. I’m proud of these guys, how they were able to focus. It’s a good group,” Mayfield told reporters.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily – who got involved in some of the Odell Beckham Jr. drama earlier this weekreacted on her Instagram Story to the win.

“Great team win today!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Everyone brought it. Good day to be a Browns fan!!!”

The Browns improved to 5-4 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win, while the Bengals dropped to 5-4 with the loss.

It’s shaping up to be a fun race in the AFC North.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.