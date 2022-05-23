Baker Mayfield, Wife Photo Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

With no news coming out as far as Baker Mayfield's career with the Cleveland Browns is concerned, NFL fans are doing their own research into where he's going next. A recent photo of Baker and his wife may have given them a clue.

Baker's wife Emily Mayfield recently posted a picture to Instagram of the two of them on an "impromptu road trip." The two were enjoying a day at a bar.

But Seahawks insider Corbin K. Smith took to Twitter after a friend told him that the brewery logo on a chair behind them is from Snohomish in the state of Washington. If true, that would put Baker Mayfield in Seattle Seahawks Country.

Baker has been consistently linked with a potential move to the Seahawks. He's openly professed a desire to go there.

As you can imagine, the wider NFL world is mixed on what this means. Some believe it could be a sign that a move is in the works, others dismissed it as a nothingburger, while even more delighted in the detective work. Naturally, there were some Seahawks fans just praying that Baker doesn't join them.

Baker Mayfield has no future with the Cleveland Browns after Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

But NFL teams haven't exactly been rushing to make the Browns an offer to take on his massive 2022 cap hit.

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the strangest QB situations in the NFL. But if they aren't willing to bring on Baker, who knows if anyone will?