Baker Mayfield’s Reaction To Nick Chubb’s Run Is Going Viral

Nick Chubb exhibited a stunning display of power with the best run of the day so far on NFL Sunday.

Baker Mayfield handed the ball off to his star running back at around their own 45 yard line — Chubb did the rest. The Browns running back turned what looked like a three-yard gain into an explosive near 50 yard run.

Just after crossing the line of scrimmage, Chubb was met by a Philadelphia defender. The former Georgia Bulldog threw the linebacker to the ground with one of the meanest stiff arms of the season so far.

Chubb made his way inside the 10-yard line, discarding defenders left and right on his way.

The jaw-dropping play occurred early in the fourth quarter with Cleveland holding a 12-10 lead. The Browns were able to cap off the drive with a touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt a few plays later.

No one was more visibly excited by this play than Mayfield. The Cleveland QB danced his way down the field on his way to take the first and goal snap.

The Browns official Twitter account posted a video of Mayfield’s reaction.

In a tough AFC North division, Mayfield and the Browns could use something to celebrate. With a solid 6-3 record, Cleveland sit at third in the division behind the Steelers and the Ravens.

It’s looking like the Browns will hold out to win on Sunday. Cleveland currently holds a 22-10 lead over Philadelphia late in the fourth quarter.

If Baltimore falls in their ongoing overtime matchup with Tennessee this afternoon, the Browns will move into the No. 2 spot in the division.