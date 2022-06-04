Baker Mayfield's Wife, Emily, Asked Where She Wants To See Him Play

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

On Friday morning, Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, hosted a question-and-answer segment on her Instagram account.

Fans haven't heard much from Baker, who made up the bulk of the questions she received. She said Mayfield “is great” and has “been training a ton.” He's also been hitting the links for some golf this offseason as well.

Of course, the segment wouldn't be complete without a fan asking Emily where she wanted to see Mayfield play next. Unfortunately, she didn't have much to offer.

She used two emojis with a zipper over the mouth, suggesting she won't be revealing her preferred destination. Thankfully, she was more open to answering other questions.

She was also asked about the pitfalls of being married to a professional athlete.

“Watching the person you love get scrutinized by the media when you see the hard work they put in, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue (!!!),” Emily wrote.

Baker is still a member of the Cleveland Browns - even after the team made a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.

Where will he play in 2022?