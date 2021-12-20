Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Has Message For Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wants Browns fans to know the quarterback did everything possible to get back on the field.

After news came down that Baker would remain out for Monday’s game against the Raiders, Emily Mayfield tweeted a statement to the Dawg Pound.

“Super frustrating since [Baker] feels 110 [percent],” she tweeted. “He did EVERYTHING he could to get that negative test… but we can only control what’s in our control. And this isn’t one of those things.”

“You better believe we’ll be cheering LOUD from our couch,” Mayfield added. Saying, “Our guys can get it done!!”

Mayfield is among a number of Browns who won’t take the field Monday evening. Per ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cleveland will be without Mayfield, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper and even backup QB Case Keenum, among others.

A full list of who the #Browns will be missing tonight, and who remains on the COVID list: pic.twitter.com/8rxm7Sat0K — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 20, 2021

The Browns reporter also noted that the team could be without head coach Kevin Stefanski as well.

It’s going to be tough sledding for the Browns in an incredibly important Week 15 game against Las Vegas. If Cleveland can somehow get the win, they’ll sit atop the AFC North.

Every game counts as the season comes down to the wire in a tightly-packed North division.