Baker Mayfield's Wife, Emily, Names Worst Part About Being Married To Professional Athlete

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has remained silent on social media - and in the press.

Mayfield took a hiatus from social media following a rough 2021 season. Thankfully, his wife, Emily, revealed what the former No. 1 overall pick has been up to this offseason.

In a question-and-answer segment on her Instagram account, Emily responded to a series of questions from fans. She said Mayfield “is great” and has “been training a ton.” He's also been hitting the links for some golf this offseason as well.

One fan asked how the couple handles “all the stress and unknowns of NFL life.” Emily said the ordeal has been “a learning process," via the New York Post.

“Personally, it’s been a learning process. But I’ve learned that fitness and self care play a HUGE role in my happiness and mental health. It also took me a few years to realize it’s okay to say no to things. Oh, and stay off Twitter! Haha."

She was also asked about the pitfalls of being married to a professional athlete.

“Watching the person you love get scrutinized by the media when you see the hard work they put in, seeing all the falsehoods written in the media and having to bite my tongue (!!!),” Emily wrote.

Baker likely won't be suiting up for the Browns this season, but where will he land?