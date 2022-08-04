Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization.

Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018.

Mayfield's wife, Emily Wilkinson, recently answered questions from fans on her Instagram account.

She said there's "no ill will" toward the Browns organization.

"End of the day, it's a business," she wrote. "Baker and I are so thankful for our 4 years there! No ill will on our end!"

Four months after filing his trade request, Mayfield landed with the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old QB is now competing for the starting role with incumbent starter Sam Darnold.

Mayfield and the Panthers will face off against the Browns in Week 1 of the 2022 season.