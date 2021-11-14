Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reveals NSFW Halloween Costume

Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Mayfield, had quite the Halloween costumes…

It’s been a couple of weeks since the holiday, but earlier this weekend, the wife of the Cleveland Browns quarterback revealed their costumes.

Baker and Emily went as “streakers.”

The NSFW costume was pretty well done – and creative. Baker and Emily were both pixilated with some appropriately placed cardboard.

Check it out.

“#FLASHbackfriday to Halloween – just a couple of streakers, creepy stache and all!” she wrote on Instagram.

That’s very well done.

Baker, meanwhile, is currently taking on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. It’s been a rough start for the Browns, who are trailing the Patriots, 14-7, in the first half.

This afternoon’s game is airing on CBS.