Baltimore Ravens Announce Signing Of Veteran Tight End

The Ravens just added a veteran presence to their young receiving corps.

On Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore signed former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson to their practice squad. The move was made following the gruesome knee injury suffered by TE Nick Boyle on Sunday night vs. the Patriots. The physical tight end has been moved to the IR list for the remainder of the season.

Boyle was the only TE on the depth chart behind starter Mark Andrews. The sixth-year pro out of Delaware was a solid No. 2, collecting 113 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Ravens hope Willson can potentially fill the hole in receiving production left by this injury.

Wilson has spent eight years in the league, seven of them with the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL vet’s numbers have slowly declined over his long career, failing to amass more than 100 yards in each of his last three seasons.

This year with the Seahawks, Willson has only taken the field on 10 total offensive snaps. Willson’s playing time with Baltimore is yet to be determined, but if he’s activated, he could make an impact.

The 6-3 Ravens look to continue their solid season on Sunday as they take on Tennessee at home.