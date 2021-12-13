The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announced Notable Signing On Monday

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson celebrates play.BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Strong Safety Tony Jefferson #23 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are welcoming back a familiar face to their secondary. On Monday, John Harbaugh announced safety Tony Jefferson was signed to the team’s practice squad.

Jefferson most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers where he appeared in two games. The veteran defensive back spent two-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore where he enjoyed most his success.

Jefferson started all 35 games he appeared in with the Ravens. Over that span he compiled 174 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The former Arizona Cardinal came to Baltimore as a coveted free agent, signing a four-year, $34 million deal with the Ravens. Jefferson’s dealt with his share of injuries since 2019, seeing action in just seven games since.

“Tony was here for a workout and we’re signing him to the practice squad,” Harbaugh told media members at Monday’s presser. “So he’s going to be with us on the practice squad going forward.”

Adding, “He looked good. Good workout. In shape, moving well. Good to see him.”

Jefferson brings a leadership presence to a depleted Ravens defensive backfield.

