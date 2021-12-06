Baltimore Ravens Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season.

“Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one,” the longtime NFL Network insider reported on Sunday.

This is a massive blow to the Ravens’ defense. Humphrey is one of the top defensive backs in the National Football League.

Baltimore fell to Pittsburgh, 20-19, on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens are now 8-4 on the season, while the Steelers are 6-5-1.