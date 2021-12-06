The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season.

“Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one,” the longtime NFL Network insider reported on Sunday.

This is a massive blow to the Ravens’ defense. Humphrey is one of the top defensive backs in the National Football League.

Baltimore fell to Pittsburgh, 20-19, on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens are now 8-4 on the season, while the Steelers are 6-5-1.

