Baltimore Ravens Player Admits He Requested Trade After NFL Draft

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens sat patiently waiting as Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton continued to stumble down the board.

Once projected as a potential top-five pick, Hamilton was still available when the Ravens picked at No. 14. Well, they wasted no time making the former Fighting Irish star their first draft pick of the night.

However, that rubbed longtime Ravens safety Chuck Clark the wrong way. In a comment to the team's website, Clark made it clear he was surprised when the team drafted Hamilton.

"I was definitely surprised. I didn't know it was going to happen," Clark said. "But, right now we're just going with it."

In fact, Clark admitted that he asked the team for a trade. Here's what he had to say, via the Ravens website:

"Me personally, I just felt the situation that I was in, how things were going, of course, yeah I did ask, 'Can I get out of here?'" Clark said. "And so, I felt like that didn't happen and I wasn't just going to give away my spot. If I'm not going to be a starter, it's going to have to be taken from me."

Clark might not be the Ravens longterm solution at safety, but he'll still likely play a major role with the defense this season.

Can he keep his spot over the former college football star?