Baltimore Ravens Player Dead At 26

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced heartbreaking news about pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson.

In a statement from the team this morning, the Ravens announced Ferguson passed away. He was just 26 years old.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," a statement from the team said. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

No cause of death has been announced for Ferguson as of Wednesday morning.

Ferguson was a standout pass rusher at Louisiana Tech and saw himself rising up draft boards heading into the 2019 NFL draft. The Ravens eventually selected him with a third-round pick.

In three seasons with the Ravens, he racked up 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

