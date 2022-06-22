Baltimore Ravens Release Official Statement On Tony Siragusa

The Baltimore Ravens released an official statement on Tony Siragusa after reports broke that the former defensive tackle suddenly passed away at 55 years old.

The statement came from team owner Steve Bisciotti.

Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa. He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony's larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. On the football field, Goose was a difference-maker who contributed immeasurably to the success of many great Ravens defenses, including the record-setting 2000 Super Bowl team. Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family. This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff.

Siragusa broke into the NFL ranks as an undrafted free agent for the Indianapolis Colts in 1990. He made his way to Baltimore in 1997 and was a key member of the Ravens' talented defensive unit that won a Super Bowl in 2000.

His "larger-than-life personality" solidified him as one of the most beloved players in Baltimore football history.

This is the second death announcement the Ravens were forced to make on Wednesday.

Earlier this morning, the team announced the passing of 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.