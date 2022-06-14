Baltimore Ravens Veteran Released With Injury Settlement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh revealed the team released a veteran player.

According to a statement from Harbaugh, the team is releasing veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe. He added that Wolfe will be released with an injury settlement.

"Good question," Harbaugh said in response to a question from a reporter about Wolfe's absence from practice. "I was just informed by [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] that we have come to an agreement on an injury settlement."

Wolfe missed the entire 2021 season with hip and back injuries. Unfortunately, earlier this week he also revealed that he underwent hip surgery and was just looking forward to living a normal life again.

"Fresh out of my second hip surgery this year," Wolfe said during a recording from his hospital bed. "Feeling pretty good. Going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life."

Following an eight-year stint with the Denver Broncos, Wolfe joined a vaunted Ravens defense. He played all 16 games in 2020, tying his career high with 51 tackles including six tackles for loss.