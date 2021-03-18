Barack Obama Reveals His 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Former United States president Barack Obama has filled out his bracket for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which starts today.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday evening with the “First Four” games. There will be two games between No. 16 seeds and two games between No. 11 seeds. The first round officially starts on Friday afternoon.

The former United States president filled out his brackets during a segment with ESPN while he was in office. That is obviously no longer happening, but Obama is still filling out a bracket.

The office fo the former U.S. president released his brackets on Thursday morning.

“After a year off to keep players, coaches, and fans safe, it’s finally time for the Big Dance—and President Obama is ready. Check out President Obama’s brackets for the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Championship below,” his office wrote.

President Obama’s men’s bracket

President Obama’s women’s bracket

All No. 1 seeds in the men’s bracket is a bit lame, though that’s what many people expect this year. There is a pretty big dropoff in legitimate national title contenders once you get past the No. 1 seed line this year.

Who do you have winning it all this year?