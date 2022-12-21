Barack Obama Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The all day event featured speakers from a variety of backgrounds conversing on the state of global democracy and opportunities for the next generation of global leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris passed away unexpectedly less than 24 hours ago. He was 72.

Harris was set to be honored with a jersey retirement on Saturday during halftime of the Raiders-Steelers game since it's been 50 years since he made the "Immaculate Reception" in the 1972 playoffs.

He won four Super Bowls and made nine Pro Bowls during his 13-year career.

On Wednesday afternoon, former President Barack Obama released a statement on Harris' passing.

"I grew up watching Franco Harris and had the honor of getting to know him years later. He was an extraordinary man on and off the field and will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and all of Steeler Nation," Obama tweeted.

Harris touched the lives of so many people inside and outside the game of football.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Harris' family and friends. May he rest in peace.