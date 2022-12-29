Barack Obama Reacts To Legendary Soccer Player's Death

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The all day event featured speakers from a variety of backgrounds conversing on the state of global democracy and opportunities for the next generation of global leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the sports world lost a beloved figure when a former star soccer player passed away.

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele passed away this afternoon, according to multiple reports. The three-time World Cup winner was 82 years old.

Immediately after his passing, fans took to social media to remember the iconic figure. Among those who paid tribute was former President Barack Obama, who had the honor of meeting Pele.

"Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him," Obama said on Twitter.

Pele will go down in history as arguably the best player to step on the soccer field. Averaging nearly a goal per game throughout his career, the Brazilian superstar carried the nation to three World Cup titles.

Rest in peace, Pele.