Barack Obama Reveals His 4 Greatest Athletes Of All-Time

Former United States president Barack Obama appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week and discussed everything from athletes utilizing their platforms for good to his thoughts on the upcoming NBA regular season (which begins on Tuesday night).

The former U.S. president also revealed his greatest athletes of all-time.

President Obama was asked to name his “Mount Rushmore of sports” by the popular podcast host. Three athletes instantly came to mind for the 44th President of the United States, while he had to think a while about the fourth.

“Ali. Jordan. Willie Mays,” Obama said for the first three spots.

For the fourth spot, the former U.S. president went with legendary tennis player Serena Williams. However, he also mentioned some other names, including some current players.

“Maybe Mike Trout, you know, when his career is over, you might say the same thing.”

Trout isn’t viewed the same way someone like LeBron James or Lionel Messi is, but he probably should be.

The Los Angeles Angels outfield is on pace to finish his career as arguably the most-dominant baseball player of all-time. However, for the casual sports fan to view him like that, he needs to start having some team success.

Clearly, though, he has the respect of the former United States president.