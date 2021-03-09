Baron Davis Shares A Story About Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert

When LeBron James left Cleveland for the Miami Heat back in 2010, the Cavaliers nation was furious with the infamous “Decision.”

This anger manifested itself in different ways. Some burned his No. 23 jersey in the streets, others attacked him on social media — but Cavs owner Dan Gilbert took a different approach. The NBA executive published a scathing open letter towards LeBron, calling his decision a “cowardly betrayal” and a “shocking act of disloyalty” — famously typed in “Comic Sans” font.

Clearly upset about losing his all-time great star, Gilbert also allegedly lashed out at one of his players.

Former Cleveland guard Baron Davis recalled a message he received from the long-time Cavaliers executive.

“I remember Dan Gilbert sent a message to me he wouldn’t let me out my deal if I went to play with LEBRON!!! Facts. He knew that where I was going so they played hardball… he said if I went to play with LEBRON he would win a title. I told him LEBRON gonna win one anyway.”

After playing just 15 games with the Cavaliers during the 2010-11 season, Davis was apparently hoping to join James in Miami. With his South Beach move blocked by Gilbert, the 15-year NBA pro left for New York after Gilbert granted an amnesty clause in his contract. Following just 29 games with the Knicks, Davis suffered a career-ending knee injury.

Davis was right. LeBron was going to win a title with or without him. After a disappointing Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, James and the Heat won two straight championships in 2012-13.

LeBron returned to the Cavaliers after the 2014 Finals. During the signing process, Gilbert reportedly apologized to the superstar for his heated letter. In just his second year back in Cleveland (2016), James brought the team its first NBA title in franchise history.

Even though he left the organization yet again in 2018, it’s hard to hate on The King if you’re a Cavs fan.