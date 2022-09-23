Barry Bonds Makes His Thoughts On Aaron Judge Possibly Breaking Home Run Record Clear

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads to the dugout after he scored in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

While many fans believe that Roger Maris' 61 home runs in a season is the real home run record, Aaron Judge has asserted that Barry Bonds' mark of 73 is the proper record to chase.

But how does Bonds feel about Judge's pursuit of the record he famously reached back in 2001? Apparently, he's totally cool with it.

Speaking to Sportico, Bonds said that he doesn't mind if Judge breaks his record. Bonds said it doesn't bother him and he thinks Judge has what it takes to pull it off.

“Go for it,” Bonds said. “The way he swings he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?”

But there is a lot of controversy over whether Barry Bonds deserves to hold the record for the most home runs in a season. It's well-documented that Bonds was a central figure in the steroid scandal of the 2000s and has been held out of the Hall of Fame for that very reason.

There has always been a belief that Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa could all have their home run records stripped one day. And if that happens, the single-season record for would fall to 61 (or whatever number Aaron Judge finishes with this year).

Meanwhile, Judge currently has 60 home runs - making him just the sixth person in MLB history to hit that many in a season. With one more, he'd tie Maris for the American League single season record. Two more, and the record will be his alone.

Will Aaron Judge hit more than 73 home runs in a season?