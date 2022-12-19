Barry Larkin Reacts To Death Of Legendary MLB Pitcher

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 19: General view as the sun sets after a strike out by Trevor Bauer #27 of the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on August 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The baseball world lost a legend on Monday.

Tom Browning, who was an extraordinary pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds and helped them win a World Series in 1990, passed away in his home. He was 62 years old.

Browning was found by the Boone County Sheriff's Office earlier this afternoon. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Shortly after the announcement of his passing, Barry Larkin, who was a friend and a teammate of Browning, put out a heartfelt statement about him on Twitter.

"RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed," Larkin tweeted.

Browning pitched for the Reds from 1984-94 and finished with a 123-88 record, along with a 3.92 ERA. His most memorable achievement came on Sept. 16, 1988, when he threw a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the time, it was only the 10th perfect game in MLB history.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Browning's family and friends. May he rest in peace.