Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 18: Former Detroit Lions, Barry Sanders during the Pro Football Hall of Fame half time show at the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on October 18, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form.

Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen.

"I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right stuff to make it happen on the field. I've seen it. So, good luck to him."

Barkley has been ineffective these last couple of years due to injuries and bad offensive line play, but both look to be in the rearview mirror heading into Week 1.

He's fully healthy and the offensive line was upgraded tremendously throughout the offseason. Tackle Evan Neal was picked in the top 10 of the NFL Draft after the team signed center Jon Feliciano when free agency opened.

Barkley has reportedly looked strong at camp so far as he's been able to show off his speed and agility a lot more.

If he gets back to being a consistent 1,000-yard rusher, he's going to make a lot of people happy.