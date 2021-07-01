Barry Sanders Has Telling Message About City Of Detroit

The city of Detroit has been home to some pretty great sports teams over the past two decades or so.

The Red Wings won multiple conference championships and two Stanley Cups in the 2000s; the Detroit Pistons won an NBA championship in 2004 and dominated their division in the 2000s; the Detroit Tigers won the American League pennant in 2006 and ’12.

And then there’s the Detroit Lions.

While the Lions haven’t had as much recent success as their city counterparts, legendary running back Barry Sanders sent a clear message about Detroit: it’s a football town.

“There’s been hockey championships, baseball championships, basketball championships, but Detroit is definitely a football town… absolutely. And there’s a thirst and a hunger to win,” Sanders said prior to the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week.

Sanders, who starred for the Lions from 1989-98, is confident in the franchise’s new direction.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but hopefully [Dan] Campbell is the man,” Sanders told ESPN. “He definitely came in and made an announcement, a big entry so yeah, I think we’re excited about him.”

The Lions are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.