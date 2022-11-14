Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend.

Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch.

"I watch a lot of Barry Sanders on YouTube. I wish I was able to watch him growing up," Corum admitted. "But I watch a ton of Barry Sanders [cause] I think he's the best running back ever."

The Hall of Famer caught win of Corum's comments and replied, "I am watching [Blake Corum] too - Good Luck."

Corum is on pace to have a good chance of being just the third non-quarterback to bring home the Heisman hardware since 2010, joining former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Derrick Henry.

If there are any highlights to watch at the RB position, it's Barry Sanders.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, former MVP and Heisman Trophy winner, Sanders posted at least 1,100 yards rushing in every season of his NFL career after a 2,628-yard, 37-touchdown campaign his junior year at Oklahoma State.