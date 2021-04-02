Bart Scott Has Honest Message For Jets About QB Sam Darnold

With BYU QB Zach Wilson essentially a lock for the No. 2 overall pick, the general consensus around the NFL world is that the New York Jets are moving on at the quarterback position. But, according to a source close to the organization, the situation isn’t quite as cut and dry.

During an appearance with Get Up on ESPN, former Jets linebacker Bart Scott said the Sam Darnold era in New York may not be over just yet.

“I think it’s a struggle going on within the building,” Scott said. “I believe that some people want Zach Wilson and some people want Sam Darnold. I think Sam Darnold is 23 years old, he has the opportunity for the first time to have a good football coach, a good environment around him.

“I think he’s a talented player. I think they should stick with Sam Darnold and get enough pieces around him to entice anybody.”

"I am an expert in horrible QBs. I know one when I see one, and Sam Darnold is not a horrible quarterback. … I've been around enough bums to know."

Instead of selecting Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick, Scott believes the Jets should trade down in the draft to gain future draft capital — maybe making the franchise attractive enough to land a big-name free agent in the upcoming seasons.

The former Pro Bowler also made sure to remind fans that, like Wilson, Darnold was supposed to be the team’s savior when he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018.

“I don’t understand why everyone wants the new car,” Scott said. “Guess what Sam Darnold was — the shiny new toy three years ago.”

In 2020, Darnold suffered the worst season of his career. Through a 2-10 record as a starter, the third-year Jets QB logged career lows in passing yards (2,208) and touchdowns (9). Struggling to hold on to the ball, he also threw 11 interceptions and fumbled four times.

Despite this, Scott believes Darnold has what it takes to be a solid NFL starter.

“Listen, I am an expert in horrible quarterbacks,” Bart said. “I know one when I see one, and Sam Darnold is not a horrible quarterback. He’s a franchise quarterback. I’ve been around enough bums to know who’s a good quarterback. He just needs some protection and opportunity to learn and grow underneath a great, offensive-minded coach (Robert Saleh).”