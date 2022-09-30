Bart Scott Thinks Bucs-Chiefs Game Will Be Blowout

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the second quarter against Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott has a bold prediction for Sunday's big Super Bowl LV rematch between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. He's predicting a blowout, but not for the team you might expect.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, the former NFL linebacker predicted that Sunday's game is "not even going to be close." He believes that the Tampa Bay defensive will dominate Kansas City in a blowout win.

"This is not even going to be close in my opinion. I think that this Tampa Bay defense dominates the Kansas City Chiefs."

Scott explained that the Buccaneers have the blueprint for beating the Chiefs: Terrific defense and "death by a thousand paper cuts" with Tom Brady managing the game.

It's not a terribly bold taking if we're just looking at the defenses. The Buccaneers have allowed a grand total of three touchdowns and 27 points in three games this season.

But you have to score a lot of points to win a blowout game and the Bucs offense has gotten off to a slow start this season while the Chiefs are averaging just shy of 30 points per game.

The Buccaneers offense has produced just three touchdowns this season. If we take away the pick-six they had against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, they're averaging less than 16 points per game.

So unless the Buccaneers can hold the Chiefs without a touchdown this Sunday, Bart Scott is going to be hard-pressed to see his prediction of a Bucs blowout win come true.

What's your prediction for the Bucs-Chiefs game?