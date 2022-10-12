Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."

"Is TBS kidding with that ridiculous in-game promo for HBO's House of the Dragon during the Yankees-Guardians MLB playoff game? It wasn't cute, it wasn't funny, it was lame. And the great Bob Costas played along? How the mighty have fallen," analyst Michael McCarthy wrote on Twitter.

Countless fans and analysts agreed with this take.

"TBS should feel bad. My goodness," one said.

"TBS dragon promo was the single worst in-game promo I've ever seen and I hope that the person who gave it a green light is severely reprimanded, and perhaps not allowed to lead baseball broadcasts again,"another added.

"I know HBO pissed they paid a lot money for an ALDS promo spot for House of Dragon just to see Bob Costas and TBS just absolutely tank it," another said.

"I seriously bit that they were about to break news about a possible terrorist threat, drone issue, or something TOTALLY real in our current world occurred before the Guardians-Yankees game," another wrote.

Based on this reaction, it appears more promotions of this nature won't be happening again anytime in the near future.